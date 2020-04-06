News
AP: Boris Johnson hospitalized with virus
UK PM Boris Johnson, who was diagnosed with a coronavirus, was hospitalized more than a week after confirmation of the diagnosis, AP reported

Johnson’s office said he was hospitalized because he still has symptoms 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus.

Downing St. said it was a “precautionary step” and Johnson remains in charge of the government.

Johnson, 55, was quarantined at his residence on Downing Street on March 26. He continued to work and recorded several video messages within 10 days of his isolation.

Johnson said on Friday he was feeling better, but he still has a high fever. The PM has received medical care over the phone.
