Young woman injured in landmine explosion in Armenia’s Ararat Province

A young woman was injured in a landmine explosion Sunday in Paruyr Sevak village of Armenia’s Ararat Province. The head of the community, Eduard Stepanyan, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.
“She had gone to collect beets with her mother-in-law; there were 3 other women with them,” he noted. "Fortunately, they were not injured. The woman was taken to Astghik hospital [in Yerevan]; most likely, her leg will be amputated."
The village head added that the 33-year-old woman had three minor children and that it was very difficult to remove her from the area because it was a minefield and civilians were not allowed to enter.
And Police informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that they had received a call from the aforesaid hospital that they had admitted a Paruyr Sevak village resident, who was born in 1987.
It was found out that she had accidentally stepped on a landmine, and this had caused an explosion which injured her.
The circumstances are being clarified.
A report is being prepared.