Young woman injured in landmine explosion in Armenia’s Ararat Province
Young woman injured in landmine explosion in Armenia’s Ararat Province
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A young woman was injured in a landmine explosion Sunday in Paruyr Sevak village of Armenia’s Ararat Province. The head of the community, Eduard Stepanyan, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

“She had gone to collect beets with her mother-in-law; there were 3 other women with them,” he noted. "Fortunately, they were not injured. The woman was taken to Astghik hospital [in Yerevan]; most likely, her leg will be amputated."

The village head added that the 33-year-old woman had three minor children and that it was very difficult to remove her from the area because it was a minefield and civilians were not allowed to enter.

And Police informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that they had received a call from the aforesaid hospital that they had admitted a Paruyr Sevak village resident, who was born in 1987.

It was found out that she had accidentally stepped on a landmine, and this had caused an explosion which injured her.

The circumstances are being clarified.

A report is being prepared.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
