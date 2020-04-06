Armenia PM: Government determined to implement all judicial reforms and solve Constitutional Court conundrum

The National Assembly of Armenia has already adopted the amendments to the Judicial Code, and now that the law has been signed by the President of Armenia, we will be entering a new and major stage of judicial reforms. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in response to citizens’ questions today.
“Judges’ integrity will be checked, and the anti-corruption policy in the judiciary will be on track. Even before the coronavirus pandemic, international reports stated not only Armenia’s high economic indicator, but also the need for effective reforms in the judiciary in order to ensure success of economic reforms and growth,” Pashinyan said, adding the following: “The government is determined to implement all the reforms in the judiciary, including by solving the conundrum of the Constitutional Court. As is known, a constitutional referendum has been designated to solve that conundrum.”