Armenia PM: Nobody says there were no electoral violations during Artsakh elections

The elections held in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) were not perfect. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in response to citizens’ questions today.
A citizen had asked the Prime Minister why he doesn’t listen to the people’s voice and stated that the Prime Minister is shutting an eye on the fact that the presidential and parliamentary elections held in the Republic of Artsakh were falsified.
In response, the Prime Minister said nobody has said there were no electoral violations during the elections.
“The question is the extent to which the electoral violations had an impact on the results of the elections,” Pashinyan said and noted that if the parliamentary elections were falsified, opposition parties wouldn’t be in second and third places.
“I’m not saying the elections were perfect, but we need to continue to support Artsakh for development democracy in the future,” he said.
Pashinyan informed that he had received alarms according to which candidates were distributing electoral bribes to citizens ahead of the elections, based on the news in the presses. “I assigned government officials to verify the information, and I was told that the cases weren’t confirmed. Perhaps I don’t have the right information, and if there is specific information, I will give an adequate response.”