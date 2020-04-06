Armenia PM on taxi drivers' licensing

While answering citizens’ questions today, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan responded to a citizen’s question about taxi drivers’ licensing and said the government has never permitted taxi drivers to drive without a license by law.
“The government has exempted taxi drivers from paying the licensing fee. Licensing is free of charge. This is part of the requirements that are set for taxi drivers by law, and those requirements are set to ensure safety and protect consumers’ interests so that citizens travel safely and comfortably in taxis. There are taxi drivers who don’t follow the requirements and face problems, but that’s a different story. Armenia is in a crisis, and the government needs to consider its actions. I would like to emphasize that driving a taxi without a license has never been permitted by Armenian legislation,” Pashinyan said.