Armenia PM: I don't think I'm becoming like the former authorities

In response to a citizen’s question on Facebook today, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said he doesn’t think he’s becoming like the former authorities.
The citizen had asked where the Nikol Pashinyan he knew is, when the assassins and criminals of the past will be punished and when will mines become nationalized.
The Prime Minister said the following: “If I become or feel like I’m becoming like the former authorities, I’ll step down from power because this will mean that I’m no longer moral.”
Touching upon the punishment of the assassins and criminals of the past, the Prime Minister said the following: “Who said only the assassins and criminals of the past need to be punished? What about the assassins and criminals today?”
The Prime Minister left the citizen’s question about nationalization of mines unanswered.