PM on a new weapon being produced in Armenia

I would like to hint a novelty that is actually a secret. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said while answering citizens’ questions today.
“A few days ago, I was shown a sample of a product of Armenia’s military industrial complex, the existence of which serves as evidence of the fact that the military industrial complex in Armenia is at a new level. The major feature of that product is not only the fact that it is state-of-the-art, but also the fact that it was compiled in Armenia. The existence of this product goes to show that Armenia has professionals who can create a military product from scratch. We agreed to make efforts to make sure the product is presented in the international market. Just three days ago, I saw something that was even a little hard to believe,” Pashinyan said, congratulated everyone on this occasion and added that it is a sample that has already been tested.