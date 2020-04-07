Armenia PM on government's mistakes and the actions for prevention of spread of coronavirus

While answering citizens’ questions today, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan answered a question regarding the government’s mistakes and the lessons learned from the current situation.
“I would like for us to praise the mistakes that the government makes, but of course, the mistakes that aren’t catastrophic or crucial. If we want to learn, we also need to have the courage to make mistakes, but of course, those mistakes can’t be devastating. I believe the government hasn’t made devastating mistakes, and I hope time will prove that,” Pashinyan said.
Pashinyan also brought up the example of the prevention of the coronavirus.
“As far as the coronavirus is concerned, sometimes I think the government did the wrong thing by not canceling the flights from Italy sooner, but then I think the people who came to Armenia and became the reason for the rapid spread of the coronavirus were still going to come because they could fly from Vienna or Athens and could cross the border by taking medicine that would lower their body temperature. When I think about this, I realize that this couldn’t have an impact on the situation at all,” Pashinyan said.