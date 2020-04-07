Pasadena schools to offer Armenian dual language program

Pasadena Unified will offer a new Armenian dual language immersion program for high school students in the 2020-2021 school year, LA Daily News reported referring to a news release from the district.
Proponents say Pasadena Unified’s offering of Armenian is the first for that language in the United States.
April 6 marks the start of registration for the program, which will be offered at the Blair School , where the district houses its International Baccalaureate classes.
The program will offer four levels of Armenian language classes, subject to minimum student enrollment. As it expands, the district plans to offer courses in Armenian literature, history and culture.
It will be limited to 250 students in its first year.
The district currently offers similar dual language immersion programs in French, Mandarin and Spanish.