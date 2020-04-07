Armenia gross external debt increases by 11.8% in 2019 compared to previous year

YEREVAN. – The Center for Economic Development Initiatives has looked into Armenia's 2018-2019 gross external debt positions.
Accordingly, the country’s gross external debt positions for 2018-2019 (as of the end of the period), show that Armenia’s gross external debt increased by 11.8%, or by USD 1.29 billion in 2019 compared to the previous year, amounting to about USD 12.2 billion.
The external debt of the Armenian government increased by about USD 338.7 million in 2019 compared to 2018, amounting to about USD 5.43 billion.
The external debt of the Central Bank of Armenia, however, decreased in 2019 compared to the previous year, amounting to USD 617 million.
Overall, the gross external debt of Armenia increased by 11.8% over the period under review, amounting to about USD 12.2 billion, and the government’s share in this foreign debt is 44.5 percent.