Russia to extradite Armenia former MP

Office of the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation has granted the request of its counterparts in Armenia to extradite former Armenian MP Levon Sargsyan who is wanted, the office informed RIA Novosti.
In November 2019, the Armenia Police announced the detention of Sargsyan in Zelenograd, Russia, who has been wanted by the Armenian law enforcement agencies since October 1, 2018 on suspicion of robbery, and participation in criminal cooperation by an organized group to steal large amounts of property.
In March, Gor Abrahamyan, the spokesperson for the Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia, had said that Russia had decided to extradite Sargsyan to Yerevan.
Levon Sargsyan was a member of the Armenian parliament of several convocations, and a member of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia.