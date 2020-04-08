News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 08
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Russia to extradite Armenia former MP
Russia to extradite Armenia former MP
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Office of the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation has granted the request of its counterparts in Armenia to extradite former Armenian MP Levon Sargsyan who is wanted, the office informed RIA Novosti.

In November 2019, the Armenia Police announced the detention of Sargsyan in Zelenograd, Russia, who has been wanted by the Armenian law enforcement agencies since October 1, 2018 on suspicion of robbery, and participation in criminal cooperation by an organized group to steal large amounts of property.

In March, Gor Abrahamyan, the spokesperson for the Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia, had said that Russia had decided to extradite Sargsyan to Yerevan.

Levon Sargsyan was a member of the Armenian parliament of several convocations, and a member of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Date of first court hearing in Armenia television company owner’s case is announced
According to the judicial information system…
 Truck has accident in Armenia, driver, 25, dies on the spot
Near Mets Masrik village of Gegharkunik Province…
 Yerevan school employee rolls down stairs and dies, report being prepared
A report on the incident is...
 Armenia Police to conduct official investigation of incident in Sisian
On her Facebook page, the deputy had written...
 Fellow soldier is charged in connection with Karabakh army serviceman’s death
He has been arrested…
 Bust of Ataturk damaged at Turkish school
News about the incident was reported when...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos