Thursday
April 09
Thursday
April 09
Armenian minister: Applications for nearly AMD 1,5 billion satisfied within economic support measures
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Economic entities are already receiving funds under four packages of anti-crisis measures of economic support, Armenian economy minister Tigran Khachatryan told reporters on Thursday.

According to him, applications worth AMD 1 billion 433 million have been satisfied as of yesterday under the first package of measures, which envisages state support as subsidizing loans, co-financing, and refinancing. And AMD 520 million of loan funds have been issued.

He noted that 270 did not meet the support requirements. 

“We are also analyzing this target group to understand what support can be provided to them,” he added.
