Armenia High-Tech Industry Ministry against Beeline-Ucom procedure

The Ministry of High-Tech Industry of Armenia has issued a statement stating that it hasn’t given its consent to the Beeline-Ucom transaction.
The statement reads as follows:
“During the state of emergency, the Ministry of High-Tech Industry urges the communication and telecommunication operators of Armenia, as well as their employees to show responsibility and be guided by the obligations reserved to them by the Law of the Republic of Armenia on the Legal Regime of State of Emergency and the decisions of the Commandant, placing the uninterrupted operation of the communication and telecommunication services in the Republic of Armenia at a high level.
In response to the news about Ucom CJSC acquiring the stocks of Veon Armenia CJSC, the Ministry of High-Tech Industry informs that it has not given consent to the procedure and that the issue is under consideration.
The Ministry of High-Tech Industry calls on the mass media to not speculate the situation for no reason, taking into consideration the importance of uninterrupted work of communication and telecommunication services during the state of emergency.”
As reported earlier, yesterday the presses reported that the administration of Ucom, that is, the chief specialists for technical maintenance, under the leadership of the directors, have submitted letters for resignation, and among them are brothers Alexander and Hayk Yesayan, who are among the founders of Ucom.
It is stated that the reason is that the owners of Ucom want to appoint head of Beeline Andrey Pyatakhin director of Ucom.