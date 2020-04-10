News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 10
USD
491.18
EUR
537.6
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.18
EUR
537.6
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia High-Tech Industry Ministry against Beeline-Ucom procedure
Armenia High-Tech Industry Ministry against Beeline-Ucom procedure
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

The Ministry of High-Tech Industry of Armenia has issued a statement stating that it hasn’t given its consent to the Beeline-Ucom transaction.

The statement reads as follows:

“During the state of emergency, the Ministry of High-Tech Industry urges the communication and telecommunication operators of Armenia, as well as their employees to show responsibility and be guided by the obligations reserved to them by the Law of the Republic of Armenia on the Legal Regime of State of Emergency and the decisions of the Commandant, placing the uninterrupted operation of the communication and telecommunication services in the Republic of Armenia at a high level.

In response to the news about Ucom CJSC acquiring the stocks of Veon Armenia CJSC, the Ministry of High-Tech Industry informs that it has not given consent to the procedure and that the issue is under consideration.

The Ministry of High-Tech Industry calls on the mass media to not speculate the situation for no reason, taking into consideration the importance of uninterrupted work of communication and telecommunication services during the state of emergency.”

As reported earlier, yesterday the presses reported that the administration of Ucom, that is, the chief specialists for technical maintenance, under the leadership of the directors, have submitted letters for resignation, and among them are brothers Alexander and Hayk Yesayan, who are among the founders of Ucom.

It is stated that the reason is that the owners of Ucom want to appoint head of Beeline Andrey Pyatakhin director of Ucom.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ucom subscribers to get 2X more internet for smartphones when activating bundles via Ucom app
“By the way, the former bundle of 2 GB is upgraded to 3 GB...
 Armenia National TV/Radio Commission: Biggest problem is public multiplex
He also admitted that the National Commission on Television and...
 Yerkir Media TV of Armenia: Solution in radio and television should be comprehensive
Reforms in the field of radio and television are really needed…
 Armenian national TV/radio commission head supports private television companies reducing Russian-language content
Currently, private television companies are obliged to...
 Armenia commission on TV, radio says there should be no foreign broadcaster in national multiplex broadcasting
The commission chair said that about 400 cable TV channels are broadcasting in the country today, of which 339 are foreign…
 Armenian authorities have doubts over prospects for creation of regional multiplexes
he bill according to which all five frequencies of a free...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos