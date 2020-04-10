News
Friday
April 10
News
Friday
April 10
Armenia health minister: Our proposal to government will be to extend the state of emergency
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – The healthcare workers involved in this process are funded mainly by budget funds— more than for their usual activities; they are also funded by sources such as donations. The Minister of Health of Armenia, Arsen Torosyan, stated this Friday during a meeting with journalists.

According to him, so far, about 1,700 medical workers—from nine medical institutions of Armenia, as well as ambulance staff and the medical workers at border checkpoints—are involved in the fight against the coronavirus in Armenia.

Torosyan also touched upon the possibility of extending the current state of emergency in the country. "Our proposal to the government will be to extend the state of emergency," he said. "Of course it will be accepted given the many circumstances, but I believe that the state of emergency is important to ensure the continuity of the actions I have mentioned."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
