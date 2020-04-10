Man checked out of Gyumri Medical Center after being in stage of clinical death

The man who was electrocuted and in a stage of clinical death in Gyumri was checked out of the hospital yesterday. This is what Deputy Director of Gyumri Medical Center Armen Khachatryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am today.
“As you know, the man was checked into our medical center in extremely critical condition (stage of clinical death). There was a ventilator turned on for three days. The man recovered and went home thanks to the efforts of our team of doctors, but, of course, he will be under doctors' supervision,” Khachatryan said.
On April 5, two electrocuted men were transferred to Gyumri Medical Center in an ambulance truck. One of them was in critical condition and was in the stage of clinical death, but doctors revived him and turned on the ventilator. There were no traces of electrocution on the other man’s body, but he had a closed-head injury.