Trump, Putin discuss situation on oil markets

The situation on the global oil markets and issues of strategic stability were in focus of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s telephone conversation with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, that was held after Putin’s telephone talks with Trump and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Kremlin press service said on Sunday, TASS reported.

"Vladimir Putin has a separate telephone conversation with Donald Trump. The two leaders exchanged views on the situation on the oil markets. They once again stressed the major importance of the OPEC+ deal on oil production cuts. They also discussed current issues of strategic stability," it said.

Also, Trump had a separate talk with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, during which he thanked the Saudi side for cooperating with Russia and other oil-producing countries to resolve the situation in world energy markets.