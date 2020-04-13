News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 13
USD
486.53
EUR
532.02
RUB
6.6
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.53
EUR
532.02
RUB
6.6
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Trump, Putin discuss situation on oil markets
Trump, Putin discuss situation on oil markets
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The situation on the global oil markets and issues of strategic stability were in focus of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s telephone conversation with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, that was held after Putin’s telephone talks with Trump and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Kremlin press service said on Sunday, TASS reported.

"Vladimir Putin has a separate telephone conversation with Donald Trump. The two leaders exchanged views on the situation on the oil markets. They once again stressed the major importance of the OPEC+ deal on oil production cuts. They also discussed current issues of strategic stability," it said.

Also, Trump had a separate talk with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, during which he thanked the Saudi side for cooperating with Russia and other oil-producing countries to resolve the situation in world energy markets.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
World oil prices going up
Trading data attest to this…
 Bloomberg: Ruble recognized as the second most unstable currency
Mexico comes first with a volatility of 26.3%, leaving behind Russia with 25.9%...
 Pandemic hits stock markets globally
Meanwhile, Milan’s FTSE MIB grew by 0.33%...
 European stocks open 1% higher after falling
Britain’s FTSE 100 index has grown by 1.31% to 6055.25 points…
 World oil prices going up
Trading data attest to this…
 Global markets’ collapse
Oil prices plunged after OPEC deal collapsed…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos