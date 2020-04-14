News
Presidential runoff underway amid emergency in Karabakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society


Monday is the second round of the election for the fourth president of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic.

In the first round, ex-PM Arayik Harutyunyan received the most number of votes from the 14 candidates running for presidency of Artsakh, as he received 49.26% of the votes, and serving Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian garnered 26.4%, and they passed to the second round.

After the first round, Mayilian called on his supporters to boycott the runoff. Despite this, he will indirectly participate in the elections, as his name is still on the ballot; according to the Artsakh Electoral Code, in case of a boycott, the candidate's participation is not canceled.

The other main political forces running in the elections did not announce their support for any of the candidates in the second round.

It should also be reminded that by the decree of President Bako Sahakyan, an emergency was declared in the Artsakh Republic for a month on April 12, and due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. This emergency will last until May 12, at 10pm.

As of Monday, the number of people infected with COVID-19 in Artsakh has reached 6. According to the Artsakh Ministry of Health, the number of isolated citizens is 12, including the 4 infected.
