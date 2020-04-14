News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
USD
485.52
EUR
531.3
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.52
EUR
531.3
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia Civil Aviation Committee chair: I didn't know about the letter from Europe
Armenia Civil Aviation Committee chair: I didn't know about the letter from Europe
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics


When I was appointed chair of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia, the first thing I did was inspect the audit of the International Civil Aviation Organization. I saw that Armenia has very high indicators and was even surprised that Armenia has flight safety in Scandinavian countries. This is what Chair of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia Tatevik Revazian said during a video call from Denmark today.

“In other words, I had no grounds to suspect that Armenia had a serious problem. When Armenia’s airline companies addressed European countries to permit flights, a letter was sent to airline companies. The Civil Aviation Committee also received a letter stating that Armenia’s airline companies have serious problems, but I wasn’t reported on this letter. I found out about the letter during talks with major European officials at a big event organized in Montreal. After I learned that I hadn’t received the letter, I started asking why it hadn’t reached me and personally asked the supervision body of Armenia to come and inspect the Committee, including me. It is absurd that I hadn’t received the letter. A criminal case has been instituted in regard to this,” Revazian stated.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Securities Exchange (AMX) sums up first quarter
The brief information presented by the Armenia Securities Exchange in...
 IMF: GDP growth in Armenia will drop 1.5%
The consumer prices in Armenia will be 0.8% in 2020, and 2.0% in 2021…
Armenia Civil Aviation Committee chair on cooperation with PM's ex-adviser
Revazian said another problem was related to...
 Armenia Market Surveillance Inspection Body inspects 20 alcogel-producing companies
Based on the results, 20 companies sell...
 Dollar continues “descent” in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also dropped in the country…
 Government approves 12th measure to neutralize COVID-19 economic consequences in Armenia
This measure expands the amount threshold for the compensation for natural gas and electricity consumed in the country in February…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos