Armenia Civil Aviation Committee chair: I didn't know about the letter from Europe

When I was appointed chair of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia, the first thing I did was inspect the audit of the International Civil Aviation Organization. I saw that Armenia has very high indicators and was even surprised that Armenia has flight safety in Scandinavian countries. This is what Chair of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia Tatevik Revazian said during a video call from Denmark today.
“In other words, I had no grounds to suspect that Armenia had a serious problem. When Armenia’s airline companies addressed European countries to permit flights, a letter was sent to airline companies. The Civil Aviation Committee also received a letter stating that Armenia’s airline companies have serious problems, but I wasn’t reported on this letter. I found out about the letter during talks with major European officials at a big event organized in Montreal. After I learned that I hadn’t received the letter, I started asking why it hadn’t reached me and personally asked the supervision body of Armenia to come and inspect the Committee, including me. It is absurd that I hadn’t received the letter. A criminal case has been instituted in regard to this,” Revazian stated.