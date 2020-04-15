Artsakh presidential candidate accuses opponents of politicizing COVID-19 issue

Artsakh presidential candidate Arayik Harutyunyan accused opponents of politicizing the coronavirus problem.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Harutyunyan announced the next victory of the Artsakh people after the holding of democratic elections.

According to Harutyunyan, the behavior of opponents and calls to postpone the elections are not dictated by concern for the people amid the pandemic, but by the realization of what the result of the vote will be.

All statements by political opponents about the postponement were political, he noted.

However, Harutyunyan assured he had no problems with individual politicians or figures. And he immediately added that "there will be no political persecution."

When asked about personnel policy, Harutyunyan noted that officials should first of all be accessible to citizens, work transparently and professionally.

Harutyunyan once again expressed his readiness to cooperate with everyone.