Armenian 3rd president: I made sure that my decision was fully justified

Armenian third president, Serzh Sargsyan, commented after taking part in the meeting of the Armenian parliament Inquiry Committee for Examining the Circumstances of the Military Activities of April 2016.
According to him, he made sure that his decision to take part in the meeting was fully justified.
The meeting was held in an atmosphere of mutual respect, he told reporters.
“I am very glad that I was able to provide additional information about the April hostilities. Unfortunately, I can not answer all your questions,” he said adding that his goal is clear - to provide the public with real, reliable information about the hostilities “during which we, our armed forces, and our society as a whole defeated.”
“And they won not only on the battlefield but also in the diplomatic arena,” he added.