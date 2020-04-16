Armenian parliamentary inquiry committee chair on meeting with Armenia 3rd President

Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan was right when he said it was right for him to attend the session. This is what chair of the Armenian parliamentary committee leading a probe into the circumstances of the Four-Day Artsakh War Andranik Kocharyan told reporters today.
“During our discussion with Serzh Sargsyan, we told him that it is wrong that Yuri Khachaturov isn’t attending the session, and he agreed and said he had talked to Khachaturov before attending the session today and had urged him to come. It would be right for Khachaturov to come and answer the questions concerning him since he was the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces during the Four-Day Artsakh War,” Kocharyan said.
Kocharyan said the committee had asked all of its questions and added that there were quite a lot of questions. He stated that Serzh Sargsyan had given answers to the committee’s questions, but those answers aren’t enough. The committee indicated and Serzh Sargsyan mentioned the names of officials who have the answers to many questions.
“Serzh Sargsyan answered the questions that concerned him, but there are things that he might not remember or he might not have been reported. We will understand our shortcomings and the consequences, and this will help empower the armed forces,” Kocharyan said.
When told that Serzh Sargsyan had said the Armenian side had lost 800 hectares, but had stated 400 hectares in a recent film, Kocharyan said Serzh Sargsyan had ascertained that the director of the film has to have more information.
Asked if Serzh Sargsyan accepts the fact that there were shortcomings, Andranik Kocharyan said he does.
According to Kocharyan, the committee’s activities are in the final stage.