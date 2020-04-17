Armenia ex-President Kocharyan case trial judge returns to work

YEREVAN. – Judge Anna Danibekyan, who presides over the trial of the criminal case against Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan and some other former senior officials, has returned to work on Friday. In response to Armenian News-NEWS.am's inquiry, we learned about this from Danibekyan's staff.
The date of the next court hearing is not set yet.
The trial has not taken place for one month due to Danibekyan's health issues.
Kocharyan’s attorneys had motioned the court to release Robert Kocharyan on personal guarantee.
Recently, information was spread in the press that Judge Danibekyan underwent nose surgery.
The defense says the suspension of these court hearings as a violation of human rights, for which Kocharyan’s attorney Aram Vardevanyan has sent two petitions to the Human Rights Defender.