Russian MFA: Work to resolve Karabakh conflict continues despite COVID-19

Work to resolve the Karabakh conflict continues despite the situation with the coronavirus, said Russian MFA spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during a weekly briefing.
Despite the coronavirus, work on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is ongoing, she noted.
According to her, over the past time, Russian FM Sergei Lavrov held talks with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts.
Regular contacts with the parties are also supported by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, as well as the personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, she noted. Zakharova added that the focus now is on the COVID-19 and its impact on the negotiation process, as well as some issues of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.