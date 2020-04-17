News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 17
USD
483.96
EUR
523.45
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.96
EUR
523.45
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Russian MFA: Work to resolve Karabakh conflict continues despite COVID-19
Russian MFA: Work to resolve Karabakh conflict continues despite COVID-19
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Work to resolve the Karabakh conflict continues despite the situation with the coronavirus, said Russian MFA spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during a weekly briefing.

Despite the coronavirus, work on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is ongoing, she noted.

According to her, over the past time, Russian FM Sergei Lavrov held talks with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts. 

Regular contacts with the parties are also supported by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, as well as the personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, she noted. Zakharova added that the focus now is on the COVID-19 and its impact on the negotiation process, as well as some issues of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
FM: Iran opposes any escalation in Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict
Araghchi touched on some media publications…
 Armenian FM writes letter to UN chief
This pandemic is a great challenge for humanity…
 Matthew Bryza speaks on Karabakh elections
“This is official information that I just got acquainted from the governments of the UK and Norway…
 Teen injured in shelling from Azerbaijani side discharged from hospital
Two soldiers and a teen have been injured following Azerbaijani attempt on Monday evening...
 Armenia FM: OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative's monitoring group has discontinued activities
The coronavirus had a certain impact on the peaceful settlement of...
 Karabakh MFA: Today marks 28th anniversary of massacre of Armenians in Maragha
The ministry issued a statement in this regard…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos