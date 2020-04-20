Armenia PM takes coronavirus test for 3rd time

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has taken a coronavirus test for the third time. Pashinyan himself said this live on Facebook.
"To my delight, and to the misfortune of some, the test was negative, this time as well," he said.
According to Pashinyan, he was surprised by the reaction of some people to the dissemination of the non-aerial footage of his TV message.
"It's Soviet thinking when they thought the teacher doesn't sleep, doesn’t go to the bathroom," he said.
According to Pashinyan, something very bad has happened, but it refers not to the content of the footage, but to the action of those who published it.