Armenia parliament majority: Those guilty for leak of off-air footage before PM's video message must be punished

YEREVAN. – Those at fault for the leakage of the off-air footage of the Prime Minister's video message must be held accountable. Lilit Makunts, head of the majority My Step faction, said this during the traditional briefing in the National Assembly of Armenia on Monday.

She noted that the My Step bloc considers what happened unacceptable. According to her, this incident may have various explanations, but the matter is firstly about information security. "At the time when the prime minister did not know about the live broadcast, important information could have been voiced that was not intended for a wide audience," Makunts said. "People who are responsible for this incident must be held accountable. If this does not happen, the bloc will turn to the National Commission on Television and Radio demanding that not only an explanation be given and that such incidents be ruled out in the future, but also that those guilty be held accountable. ”

Makunts added that she did not consider Mane Gevorgyan, the prime minister's spokesperson, accountable in this regard, as "the technical details of the live broadcast do not fall within her responsibilities."

To note, the off-air footage of PM Nikol Pashinyan preparing for his live broadcast had appeared on the Internet, and his spokesperson and the state-funded Public Television have made mutual accusations in this regard.