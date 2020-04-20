Ucom Director General Hayk Yesayan officially stops working at company

Ucom Director General Hayk Yesayan officially stoped working at the company.
According to him, he will form a new company, which, according to him, it will be better and bigger.
“I am sure that the Ucom team will create a new Ucom - better and bigger. We will follow this path,” he noted.
As reported earlier, on April 9, Yesayan and all Ucom management decided to terminate their duties, after which over 800 employees wrote a letter of resignation. The company’s press service said in a statement that the situation arose due to disagreements between shareholders.