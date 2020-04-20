News
Armenian Public TV executive director resigns
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Margarita Grigoryan, Executive Director of the Public Television of Armenia, submitted a letter of resignation.

As reported earlier, the scenes of preparations ahead of PM Nikol Pashinyan’s April 17 televised address have been disseminated on the Internet, showing the PM coughing, taking medicine and drinking water.

According to her, it is unacceptable.

“I was responsible for many public events, holidays and extraordinary events during this period, and shared with my employees words of gratitude and praise. Now I share responsibility for what happened, presenting my letter of resignation,” she said. "I thank all the media in Armenia, non-governmental, state and international organizations for their joint work, as well as for their healthy criticism of the work of Public Television.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
