Armenia State Revenue Committee: Business not having received cash register coupons can also receive government support

If an economic entity has addressed the State Revenue Committee of Armenia to receive cash register coupons, but hasn’t been given those coupons, the particular economic entity can also receive government support. This is what Head of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Davit Ananyan said during a live broadcast on Azatutyun Radio today, adding that the economic entity can become a beneficiary of at least the 10th social support program and that the National Assembly is also considering a bill that is aimed at solving the issue of cash register coupons in case of online commerce.