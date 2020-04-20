News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 21
USD
482.52
EUR
524.89
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.52
EUR
524.89
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia State Revenue Committee: Business not having received cash register coupons can also receive government support
Armenia State Revenue Committee: Business not having received cash register coupons can also receive government support
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

If an economic entity has addressed the State Revenue Committee of Armenia to receive cash register coupons, but hasn’t been given those coupons, the particular economic entity can also receive government support. This is what Head of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Davit Ananyan said during a live broadcast on Azatutyun Radio today, adding that the economic entity can become a beneficiary of at least the 10th social support program and that the National Assembly is also considering a bill that is aimed at solving the issue of cash register coupons in case of online commerce.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos