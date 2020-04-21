News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 21
USD
482.52
EUR
524.89
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.52
EUR
524.89
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenians are forced out of Moscow airport at night
Armenians are forced out of Moscow airport at night
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society


The Armenians staying at Moscow Domodedovo Airport were forced out of the airport last night.

A video was posted on the Facebook page of one of these Armenians, in which it is said that the airport management had moved them out of.

The video also shows that these Armenians are gathered outside the airport and do not know where to go. "They, allegedly, are disinfecting, but they deceived and took [us] out," said one of these Armenians.

To note, people who want to return to Armenia but have not returned due to lack of flights because of the COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions are staying at the Domodedovo airport since April 12. Those who stayed at the airport refused to be transferred to hotels because they thought that if they stayed at the airport, they would return first if there was a flight.

The Armenian embassy in Russia has registered 268 Armenians who shall return, and 120 of them were spending the night at the aforesaid airport.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Some employees of Armenia embassy in Russia are self-isolated
The deputy foreign minister informed…
 Armenia to receive 2 thousand tests of new sample
The MFA work can be divided into three main fields…
 Armenia deputy FM calls on compatriots not to gather at Moscow airport
The Armenian embassy in Russia is ready to assist in the issue of temporary accommodation for these waiting Armenian citizens…
 Turkey postpones commission of Russian S-400
Several months may pass before the S-400 is put into operation due to the need to resolve some technical issues…
 US assistance to fight against COVID-19 in Armenia has increased, Ambassador Tracy says
In addition to the previously mentioned $1.1 million, a decision was made to allocate another $600,000 to the country…
 UK Queen celebrating her 94th anniversary amid quarantine
The eldest son of the royal couple, Prince Charles, recovered from COVID-19…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos