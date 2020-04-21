Armenians are forced out of Moscow airport at night

The Armenians staying at Moscow Domodedovo Airport were forced out of the airport last night.
A video was posted on the Facebook page of one of these Armenians, in which it is said that the airport management had moved them out of.
The video also shows that these Armenians are gathered outside the airport and do not know where to go. "They, allegedly, are disinfecting, but they deceived and took [us] out," said one of these Armenians.
To note, people who want to return to Armenia but have not returned due to lack of flights because of the COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions are staying at the Domodedovo airport since April 12. Those who stayed at the airport refused to be transferred to hotels because they thought that if they stayed at the airport, they would return first if there was a flight.
The Armenian embassy in Russia has registered 268 Armenians who shall return, and 120 of them were spending the night at the aforesaid airport.