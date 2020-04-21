News
Tuesday
April 21
News
Armenia deputy FM calls on compatriots not to gather at Moscow airport
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The Armenian Foreign Ministry is aware of the incident at Moscow Domodedovo Airport, from where Armenian citizens were driven out on Monday. To note, these citizens had refused to leave the airport, hoping for an urgent flight back to Armenia.

At a briefing on Tuesday, Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts noted that since the beginning of April, three flights have been organized from Moscow and two more from southern Russia. He added that this process will continue, and assured that additional flights are planned in the near future, including from Moscow.

At the same time, Adonts urged the Armenian nationals abroad to obey the demands of the host country's authorities.

The deputy FM recalled that the Armenian embassy in Russia is ready to assist in the issue of temporary accommodation for these waiting Armenian citizens. "There is no need to gather at Domodedovo," Avet Adonts added, urging compatriots to collaborate with the embassy.
