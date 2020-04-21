Lavrov: Karabakh conflict settlement progress implies phased approach

The decisions proposed at the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia in Moscow last year regarding the Karabakh conflict’s settlement are actively discussed, and their signing would be an important step towards the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made such statement at a videoconference on Tuesday, TASS reports.

"There are the Madrid principles, there are documents prepared by the Russian Federation in 2010-2011, the so-called 'Kazan document,'" the Russian FM said. "There are plans that have been disseminated at the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan in Moscow in April last year with the participation of the [OSCE Minsk Group] Co-Chairs, and they are currently being actively discussed."

Lavrov clarified that these documents mean "reaching a settlement based on a phased approach, assuming in the first phase the solution of more urgent problems, the liberation of a number of territories around Nagorno-Karabakh, and the unblocking of transport, economic and other communications."

The Russian FM expressed confidence that their signing will be a serious step in the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions. "I am convinced that once we reach a decision on the signing of these documents, this will be a key step towards the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions, which we are talking about and which, I repeat, demanded an end to the war and start agreeing," Lavrov stressed.

"An agreement has been reached, now it is necessary to reach an agreement," he said. "This is what we are striving for as OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs."

In addition, Lavrov called the format of talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, good and useful. "The Security Council's demand that it is necessary to end the war and start reaching an agreement is embodied in it," he added.