Stanislav Tarasov on Kazan document for Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, political scientist and expert on the issues in the Middle East and the Caucasus Stanislav Tarasov said the sides of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict need to reach a new agreement on a temporary ceasefire before moving on to the Kazan scenario, and so long as there is no new agreement, the statement by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov seems strange. According to him, this agreement would be logical amid the pandemic.

Tarasov noted that the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan have held a couple of long meetings, but they haven’t provided details, and now there are talks about the Kazan document. “In addition, Mnatsakanyan and Mammadyarov are expected to hold a teleconference, which is being held right after the elections in Karabakh. What I also don’t understand is what Moscow is referring to. Is Lavrov’s statement an agenda for Yerevan and Baku? If the Kazan document is on the agenda, this concerns the liberation of the regions of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, the interim status of Karabakh and a referendum for the final status,” the expert clarified and noted that President-elect of Karabakh Arayik Harutyunyan hasn’t made any statement on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict yet.