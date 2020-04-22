Armenia State Revenue Committee: Charge brought against ex-Ambassador to Holy See

In March-April 2020, based on sufficient evidence obtained during preliminary investigation of the case being investigated by the Investigation Department of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia, criminal cases were instituted in relation to the prima facie publicly dangerous acts committed by former Ambassador of Armenia to the Holy See Mikayel Minasyan, as reported the Department of Information and Public Relations of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia.
According to the press release of the State Revenue Committee, a decision has been rendered to engage Mikayel Minasyan as an accused-on-trial for illicit enrichment, concealment of data subject to declaration in particularly large amounts and legalization of criminally acquired property in particularly large amounts.
On March 23, 2020, a decision was rendered to declare a search against Minasyan, and on the same day, a motion was filed with the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction to apply arrest as a pre-trial measure against Minasyan.