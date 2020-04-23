News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 23
USD
479.81
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.26
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.81
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.26
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Health minister: 10 coronavirus patients in Armenia are in very critical condition
Health minister: 10 coronavirus patients in Armenia are in very critical condition
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – At the moment, the condition of ten patients with coronavirus is very critical. The Minister of Health, Arsen Torosyan, stated this at Thursday's Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.

"There are approximately 230 people with pneumonia, five people on ventilators," he added, in particular. "Only one of them is quite young, 27 years old, but he has a severe chronic congenital illness. Doctors are doing everything to stabilize his situation; there seems to be hope that they will be able to save his life.

For the rest, I can say that the growth rate is about the same as when we divide the number of new cases by the total number of cases.

In terms of bedding, the overload is not such that we consider switching to another option. We still have time to hospitalize everyone while to keep the very mild forms in hotel conditions.

However, given the new economic activity permission, we again must not lose our vigilance.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ex-President Kocharyan's lawyer submits new motion to court
The attorney has also petitioned to the President of the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction, with a request to reassign this motion to another judge…
 Armenia State Revenue Committee head: Tax breaks might be considered
In response to a question about tax privileges for...
 Merkel says COVID-19 is biggest threat to Germany since Second World War
“It’s the biggest challenge since World War Two, for the life and health of our people…
 Trump demands explanation from CDC head following his statement on COVID-19 re-outbreak
"I didn't say this was going to be worse, I said it was going to be more difficult and potentially complicated because we'll have flu…
 Australia's borders to remain closed for at least 3-4 months
The closure of borders is likely to be the last of the restrictions lifted in Australia imposed amid coronavirus…
 Minister says UK PM sure to be back at work soon
“He is also right now, as he is fully recovering, doing what we are asking people across the country to do…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos