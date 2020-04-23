News
Violinist Ara Malikian's message on occasion of 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
Violinist Ara Malikian's message on occasion of 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia, Diaspora
Theme: Politics, Society


On its Facebook page, the Embassy of Armenia in Spain has reported that Spain-based and world-famous Lebanese-Armenian violinist Ara Malikian has conveyed a message on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“Let us remember and condemn the Armenian Genocide so that such genocides never happen again in the future. It is also important to remember that today, we Armenians are living in all parts of the world, we have our language, history and arts. We take pride in our forefathers and in the fact that we exist today because of their struggle. My greetings to you all,” Malikian said.
