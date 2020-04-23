News
Young Armenians burn Turkish national flag at Liberty Square in Yerevan
Young Armenians burn Turkish national flag at Liberty Square in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


On the evening of April 23, a group of young Armenians held a demonstration to commemorate the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide at Liberty Square in Yerevan.

Facebook user Taron Manukyan went live and declared that even though the traditional April 23 torch-lit march isn’t taking place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, he will burn the national flag of the Republic of Turkey every year so long as Turkey hasn’t come to grips with its past.

“I am burning this flag as a sign of protest against the Turkish government’s policy of denial and as a sign of claims,” the young man declared.
Հայերեն
