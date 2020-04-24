News
Friday
April 24
Senior officials separately visiting Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan (PHOTOS)
Senior officials separately visiting Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Senior officials are visiting the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan separately since this morning and are paying their respects to the Genocide victims.

Accompanied by a live piano performance, they approach and lay wreaths at the memorial, and then red roses—at the Eternal Flame.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan, President Armen Sarkissian, National Assembly speaker Ararat Mirzoyan and his wife and, and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President-elect Arayik Harutyunyan have so far visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial.

The memorial will not be full of people this year, for the first time. All the roads leading to it are closed due to the COVID-19 epidemic, until 10pm Saturday.

Starting at 8am on Friday, however, people can send an SMS to the number 1915 from Armenia, and 0037433191500—from abroad. The names of the persons who send an SMS will be reflected on the columns of the memorial, thus announcing their symbolic participation and respect for the Holy Martyrs of Armenian Genocide.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
