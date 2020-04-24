Armenian Genocide commemoration events being held in Ukraine

Events dedicated to Armenian Genocide victims are being held in Ukraine, AnalitikaUA.net reported.
But these events started a few days ago. Posters, billboards, streetlights, and other social media information about the Armenian Genocide were posted on the streets of major Ukrainian cities and the capital city, Kyiv..
And Friday's commemorative events began with prayers in all Armenian churches in Ukraine. And the ceremony of laying flowers at the Armenian cross-stone in downtown Kyiv took place in accordance with all the rules of quarantine and was not crowded. Solely representatives of the Armenian community and clergy as well as of the Armenian embassy in Ukraine attended the ceremony.
According to Hovakim Harutyunyan, Executive Director of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine, the social video, entitled "Armenians: Thank you for the opportunity to flourish again,” was broadcast on dozens of Ukrainian TV channels.