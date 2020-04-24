Menendez on Armenian Genocide: This year, administration should follow Senate’s lead in recognizing this tragedy

US Senator Bob Menendez issued a statement commemorating the Armenian Genocide.
“I am honored to join everyone in New Jersey and around the world in commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. I’ve been proud to lead the resolution affirming the facts of the Armenian Genocide. And I’m especially proud that last December, after years of work, the resolution of the Senate passed by unanimous consent.
This historic milestone would never have been accomplished without the support and commitment of the Armenian-American community. This year, the administration should follow the Senate’s lead in recognizing this tragedy as what it was - a Genocide. Acknowledging the truth of this Genocide is necessary to prevent it from happening again.
And I call on President Trump to join us as we work to place real meaning in the words ‘never again’,” he said.