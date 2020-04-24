News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 26
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Menendez on Armenian Genocide: This year, administration should follow Senate’s lead in recognizing this tragedy
Menendez on Armenian Genocide: This year, administration should follow Senate’s lead in recognizing this tragedy
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


US Senator Bob Menendez issued a statement commemorating the Armenian Genocide.

“I am honored to join everyone in New Jersey and around the world in commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. I’ve been proud to lead the resolution affirming the facts of the Armenian Genocide. And I’m especially proud that last December, after years of work, the resolution of the Senate passed by unanimous consent.

This historic milestone would never have been accomplished without the support and commitment of the Armenian-American community. This year, the administration should follow the Senate’s lead in recognizing this tragedy as what it was - a Genocide. Acknowledging the truth of this Genocide is necessary to prevent it from happening again.

And I call on President Trump to join us as we work to place real meaning in the words ‘never again’,” he said.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Русский
Print
Read more:
All
16-year-old boy killed in crash amid Los Angeles Armenian Genocide anniversary caravan
All four teens were taken to a hospital where the...
 ARF-D representatives visit Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex
Taking into consideration the fact that it was...
 Haaretz: Most influential Jewish leaders in Turkey are silent about Armenian Genocide for decades
“Some disasters that plague humans are unavoidable, as they are acts of nature…
 US House Speaker issues statement commemorating Armenian Genocide
“On this solemn day, 105 years after the leaders of the Ottoman Empire began their systematic extermination of 1.5 million Armenian men…
 Armenian humanitarian mission in Aleppo pays tribute to Genocide victims
The staff of the Armenian Consulate General in Aleppo also took part in the tribute ceremony…
 Armenian Genocide victims are honored in Abkhazia
"The Hamshen Armenians living in Abkhazia, including my family, are the direct descendants of the victims of the genocide in the Ottoman Empire"…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos