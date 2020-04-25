News
Canonized martyrs of Armenian Genocide are honored in Kazakhstan (PHOTOS)
Canonized martyrs of Armenian Genocide are honored in Kazakhstan (PHOTOS)
Region:Diaspora
Theme: Society

A memorial service for the canonized martyrs of Armenian Genocide was held Friday at a Russian Orthodox Church in the Kazakh capital city, Nur-Sultan. This is stated on the Facebook page of Armenia’s embassy in Kazakhstan.

"Taking into account the situation due to the novel coronavirus, this ceremony was also broadcast live," the statement also said.

Armenia ambassador Kazakhstan Gagik Ghalachyan, the staff of the embassy, and the representatives of the local Armenian community attended this event.

Afterwards, the ambassador laid a wreath at the Armenian cross-stone nearby the aforesaid church, paying tribute to the memory of the Holy Martyrs of the Armenian Genocide.

According to the embassy’s statement, the representatives of other Armenian communities in Kazakhstan, taking into account and maintaining the quarantine restrictions that are announced in the country, also paid tribute to the canonized martyrs of the Armenian Genocide.
This text available in   Հայերեն
