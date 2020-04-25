Viva-MTS to livestream Garik and Sona’s live concert for first time on Facebook

Armenia’s leading telecommunications and digital services provider Viva-MTS, has initiated to organize an online concert for the first time.
The company will stream a virtual concert of Garik and Sona on its Facebook page’s live platform. For the first time, the band will give an exclusive online concert as part of a partnership with Viva-MTS. The concert will be available exclusively on the official Facebook page of Viva-MTS.
The musicians will perform live on Sunday, April 26, at 21:00 on the official Facebook page of Viva-MTS.
Broadcasting will be possible via virtual reality at 360 degrees thanks to the VR Ticket project.
The project will ensure the club atmosphere of the concert.
#StayHome, and the stars will come to visit you.