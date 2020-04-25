News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 25
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Viva-MTS to livestream Garik and Sona’s live concert for first time on Facebook
Viva-MTS to livestream Garik and Sona’s live concert for first time on Facebook
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Armenia’s leading telecommunications and digital services provider Viva-MTS, has initiated to organize an online concert for the first time.

The company will stream a virtual concert of Garik and Sona on its Facebook page’s live platform. For the first time, the band will give an exclusive online concert as part of a partnership with Viva-MTS. The concert will be available exclusively on the official Facebook page of Viva-MTS.

The musicians will perform live on Sunday, April 26, at 21:00 on the official Facebook page of Viva-MTS.

Broadcasting will be possible via virtual reality at 360 degrees thanks to the VR Ticket project.

The project will ensure the club atmosphere of the concert.

#StayHome, and the stars will come to visit you.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM's Staff and VivaCell-MTS sign Memorandum of Cooperation
The parties will conduct a study and, based on...
 VivaCell-MTS supports publication of two-volume Armenian Genocide book
The first volume features 1,607 volumes, and the second one — 1,059...
 Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival kicks off
This year the festival received about 1100 film submissions from 96 countries...
 Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute hosts exhibition dedicated to republic’s independence
Most of the exhibits - compiled from a number of museums of Armenia and the Diaspora - have been displayed for the first time...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos