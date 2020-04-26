News
Armenian health minister: 10-15% of Armenia citizens from abroad test positive for COVID-19 after isolation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Letting a citizen attend a funeral was our omission. This is what Minister of Health of Armenia Arsen Torosyan said during an interview on Azatutyun Radio today, stating that the practice was discontinued after that.

An Armenian citizen who had returned from the Russian Federation attended a funeral in Norashen village and didn’t maintain social distancing, as a result of which the entry and exit into and from Norashen was temporarily prohibited.

“Out of the Armenian citizens who arrive from foreign countries, 10-15% of them test positive for COVID-19 after 14 days of isolation,” Torosyan said.

According to him, police officers and 5-10 doctors are located at all 27 places for isolation, most hotels are located in Tsaghkadzor, about 10 are located in Yerevan and fewer hotels are located in Gyumri, Vanadzor and in Tavush Province.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
