Armenia deputy justice minister on release of prisoners based on grave disease

We’re trying to solve problems through partnership so that courts set the dates for trials as soon as possible, and today, it is my pleasure to state that, thanks to partnering ties, we have been able to reach a point where motions are considered in at least 5-7 days after they are filed. This is what Deputy Minister of Justice of Armenia Srbuhi Galyan declared during the session held by the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia today, adding that this is a major step with rgard to release from punishment on the ground of grave illness.

“As far as the list of diseases established by the relevant government decision is concerned, as we know, the inter-agency commission can’t make decisions that are an end in themselves. There is a government decision that establishes the list of relevant diseases in which cases the person can be released from punishment. In each specific case, the Ministry of Justice designates expert examination and, based on the examination, immediately submits a motion to the court for examination. Release is up to the court. As a rule, people with such diseases are released from serving punishment,” the deputy minister said, adding that if the court, nevertheless, rules that the given person must continue to serve punishment at the Hospital of Convicts, the Penitentiary Service and the Penitentiary Medicine Center submits a motion once again.