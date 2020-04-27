Armenia Urban Development Committee chief to remain under arrest

The Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia has rejected the appeal filed by former chairman of the Urban Development Committee Vahagn Vermishyan’s attorney against the decision on extending Vermishyan’s arrest for another two months. This is what Vermishyan’s attorney Mushegh Arakelyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am, adding that he is preparing to file an appeal to the Court of Cassation against the Court’s decision.
Arakelyan said he had also submitted the statement of the Council of Europe on releasing prisoners due to the coronavirus pandemic since Vermishyan is in the risk group.
Vermishyan is charged with receiving a bribe in particularly large amount.
As reported earlier, another six people are charged under Vermishyan’s case.