Tuesday
April 28
Newspaper: Russia to impose sanctions on some Armenia judges?
Newspaper: Russia to impose sanctions on some Armenia judges?
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

IYEREVAN. – Irates daily of Armenia writes: It is said that Russia is going to impose sanctions not only on a number of Armenia’s judges (…) in whose decisions the political motive has dominated, instead of the legal one, related to their property, financial movements in Russia, even including blocking [their] entry to Russia, but also, the same sanctions will apply to those prosecutors and investigators [of Armenia] who have been largely "involved" in the March 1 [2008] case.

By the way, the issue will not only concern them; the verdict will also apply to their friends’ and relatives’ financial movements, ties in Russia; they will also be taken under control.
This text available in   Հայերեն
