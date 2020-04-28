News
Tuesday
April 28
News
Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker: Everyone is equal before the law
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


The incumbent authorities have only one rule, and that is that everyone is equal before the law. This is what Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan told reporters today, touching upon the charge brought against director of Multi Group Sedrak Arustamyan and in response to a journalist’s question whether the arrows are pointed toward leader of Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan.

“I can’t say anything about the charge since it’s too early to talk about it. As for Gagik Tsarukyan, I wish him health and a good day,” he said.

Touching upon the charge brought against former Ambassador of Armenia to the Holy See Mikayel Minasyan and his criticism of the authorities, Simonyan said the following:

“Mikayel Minasyan, Serzh Sargsyan and many other wealthy ex-officials understand that they will be criminally prosecuted and have started becoming active in politics, thinking this will give them a chance to avoid liability.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
