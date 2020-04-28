Director of Yerevan's Moscow Cinema dies

Director of Moscow Cinema of Yerevan Martun Adoyan has passed away. According to preliminary information, Adoyan died from a stroke.
He had been the director of Moscow Cinema for 29 years.
Martun Adoyan was born in 1955 in the Ujan village of Aragatsotn Province and graduated from Yerevan State University of Economics.
His activities in the cultural sector were mainly linked to the film industry, and he was the chief producer of several movies and TV films.
In 2007, Adoyan was awarded the Gold Medal of the Ministry of Culture of Armenia, and in 2014, he received the Presidential Award. In 2015 and 2016, he received the title of Merited Cultural Figure of Armenia and the Gold Medal of the Mayor of Yerevan, respectively.