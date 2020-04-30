News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 30
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
No close ties in cinema between Armenia and Russia, Shakhnazarov claims
No close ties in cinema between Armenia and Russia, Shakhnazarov claims
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Culture

There are no such close ties in cinema between Armenia and Russia as it was in the soviet union, said the director and head of the Russian film concern Mosfilm Karen Shakhnazarov.

According to him, he does not remember recently that something fundamentally was done in this direction.

“Unfortunately, we do not have such close ties as in the days of the USSR. We do not have very great ties with Armenian cinema, from time to time Armenian filmmakers come and work with us. Technically, we always help them, since we have a very good technological base, excellent equipment in all aspects necessary to create a film,” said Shakhnazarov.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Russia to impose sanctions on some Armenia judges?
But also to several prosecutors and investigators…
 Russia envoy to Armenia joins Remember the Victory campaign of patriotic poetry
Kopirkin read the poem "The Day of the Great Victory" by great Armenian poet Avetik Isahakyan…
 Russia Ambassador to Armenia pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims
The Ambassador and the military attaché respected...
 Armenia Deputy PM responds to Russian FM's statements on natural gas price
As far as the operation of companies operating with Russian capital...
 Newspaper: Moscow makes insinuations, Yerevan quickly responds
PM Pashinyan gave instructions…
 Armenian political scientist on Russian FM's statement and Armenia-Russia relations
The response will probably be formal, and the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos