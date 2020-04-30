No close ties in cinema between Armenia and Russia, Shakhnazarov claims

There are no such close ties in cinema between Armenia and Russia as it was in the soviet union, said the director and head of the Russian film concern Mosfilm Karen Shakhnazarov.
According to him, he does not remember recently that something fundamentally was done in this direction.
“Unfortunately, we do not have such close ties as in the days of the USSR. We do not have very great ties with Armenian cinema, from time to time Armenian filmmakers come and work with us. Technically, we always help them, since we have a very good technological base, excellent equipment in all aspects necessary to create a film,” said Shakhnazarov.