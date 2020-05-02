Cyprus preparing to host tourists again

Cyprus has said it will not miss the upcoming tourist season. As of June 9, the island nation will reopen air communication, which was suspended due to quarantine restrictions in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, local media reported, citing the Ministry of Health of Cyprus.

On May 4, quarantine will begin to be eased in Cyprus, and on May 9, its ports will be reopened to receive cruise ships.

Cafés and restaurants will also reopen their doors, and their customers will be allowed to sit both inside and outside their halls.

During the same period, hotels will also reopen for tourists, but maintaining caution during the current pandemic.

And the first planes will be able to land in Cyprus on July 9.