FM: Armenia has problems with Russia and is discussing them

Armenia has allied ties with Russia and an extremely extensive agenda, and there are questions regarding the agenda. This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told reporters during a briefing in parliament today, touching upon the comment that Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov recalled the criminal cases instituted against Russian companies in Armenia in his recent statement on the price of natural gas.
“If Russia and Armenia don’t have problems, this will mean there is some more in-depth problem. Russia and Armenia have problems that they are discussing as two allied and friendly countries. In any case, Armenia intends to work on the current problems with the agenda with the same spirit and in the same volume as it has over the past two years,” he said.
According to the Armenian foreign minister, the price of Russian natural gas is of extremely great importance for Armenia, and the Armenian government will continue to discuss the matter with Russia.